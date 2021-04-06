Police questioning person of interest after airsoft gun fired at Back of the Yards College Prep

A person was taken in for questioning after someone fired shots from an airsoft gun Tuesday at the Back of the Yards College Prep building.

Someone fired the shots about 2:05 p.m. in the 2100 block of West 47th Street, breaking two windows of the school building, Chicago police said. Back of the Yards College Prep is located at 2111 W. 47th St.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

No injuries were reported and an airsoft gun was recovered, police said.

A person of interest was taken in for questioning by Area One detectives.