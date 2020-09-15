Police release more photos of downtown looters

article

Police on Monday released more photos of people suspected of looting downtown shops in August.

One series of surveillance photos show six people wanted for looting a store Aug. 10 in the first block of East Adams Street, according to Chicago police.

Another series of photos shows four people allegedly looting a FedEx store that morning at 1201 N. Dearborn St.

They are among hundreds of people suspected of looting downtown shops Aug. 10 throughout Chicago, less than a day after police shot a man in Englewood on the South Side.

Six people wanted for looting a business Aug. 10, 2020, in the first block of East Adams Street. | Chicago police

Over the last month, police have released dozens of photos and videos of suspected looters.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area Three Looting Task Force at 312-744-8263 or email 630LootingTaskForce@chicagopolice.org.

