Police release more photos of looting suspects

Chicago police released a new batch of photos and videos this weekend of people suspected of looting stores overnight on Aug. 10.

Authorities have said that misinformation regarding police shooting in Englewood led to looting later that night in downtown and other neighborhoods.

Into the next morning, two people were shot, more than 100 people were arrested and 13 police officers were injured as crowds broke windows and looted stores along Michigan Avenue and on the Near North Side.

Police are trying to identify suspects in these incidents:

Five men and two women wanted for looting a retail store in the first block of West Huron Street.

Nine people wanted for breaking into a store about 5:30 a.m. in the 100 block of North State Street.

Two people suspected of looting a convenience store in the 400 block of North State Street.

Six people wanted for stealing from a retail store in the 400 block of North Michigan Avenue.

Nine people suspected of looting a store in the 900 block of West Weed Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area Three Looting Task Force at 312-744-8263 or email 630LootingTaskForce@chicagopolice.org.

Five men and two women are wanted for looting a retail store Aug. 10, 2020, in the first block of West Huron Street. | Chicago police

Nine people wanted for breaking into a store about 5:30 a.m. Aug. 10, 2020, in the 100 block of North State Street. | Chicago police

Two people are suspected of looting a convenience store Aug. 10, 2020, in the 400 block of North State Street. | Chicago police

Six people are wanted for stealing from a retail store Aug. 10, 2020, in the 400 block of North Michigan Avenue. | Chicago police

Nine people are suspected of looting a store Aug. 10, 2020, in the 900 block of West Weed Street. | Chicago police

