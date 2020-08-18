Police release more surveillance photos, video of looting suspects

Chicago police on Monday released another batch of surveillance video and photos that allegedly show looting suspects from a week earlier.

One series of photos shows three people suspected of looting a Walgreens on Aug. 10 in the 1600 block of West Chicago Avenue, police said.

Police also released a video that shows three people wanted for breaking into a retail store in the 100 block of East Delaware Place.

Authorities have said that misinformation regarding a Sunday police shooting in Englewood led to looting later that night in downtown and other neighborhoods.

A photo allegedly shows suspected looters at a Walgreens on Aug. 10, 2020, in the 1600 block of West Chicago Avenue. | Chicago police

Into Monday morning, two people were shot, more than 100 people were arrested and 13 police officers were injured as crowds broke windows and looted stores along Michigan Avenue and on the Near North Side.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area Three Looting Task Force at 312-744-8263 or email 630LootingTaskForce@chicagopolice.org.

A surveillance video frame allegedly shows a looting suspect from Aug. 10, 2020, at a retail store in the 100 block of East Delaware Place. | Chicago police