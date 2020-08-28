Police release new photos of downtown Chicago looting suspects

Chicago police on Thursday released another batch of surveillance video images of people wanted for allegedly looting stores downtown earlier in August.

The images show 10 suspects involved in alleged looting in the Magnificent Mile and Gold Coast.

Seven people are wanted for looting the Rag & Bone shop Aug. 10, 2020 in the first block of East Delaware Place. (Chicago police)

The suspects include:

Seven people wanted for looting the Rag & Bone shop in the first block of East Delaware Place.

Three wanted for looting a Pistachios store in the first block of East Grand Avenue.

Looting broke out downtown Aug. 10 the night after police shot a man in Englewood on the South Side.

Into the next morning, two people were shot, more than 100 people were arrested and 13 police officers were injured as crowds broke windows and looted stores along Michigan Avenue and on the Near North Side.

Three wanted for looting a Pistachios store Aug. 10, 2020, in the first block of East Grand Avenue. (Chicago police)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area Three Looting Task Force at 312-744-8263 or email 630LootingTaskForce@chicagopolice.org.