Police release photos of Back of the Yards purse-snatching suspect
CHICAGO - Police are looking for a suspect in a strong-arm robbery earlier this month in Back of the Yards on the South Side.
The robber approached a victim from behind and forcibly grabbed the purse from her left shoulder at 8:19 p.m. Aug. 10 in the 1800 block of West 47th Street, according to a community alert from Chicago police.
He was described as a male wearing a black baseball cap, a black sweater and black jeans, police said.
Authorities released surveillance images of the suspect and are asking anyone with information to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8227.
Authorities release surveillance photos of the suspect in a strong-arm robbery Aug. 10, 2020, in the 1800 block of West 47th Street. | Chicago police