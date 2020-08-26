Police release photos of Back of the Yards purse-snatching suspect

article

Police are looking for a suspect in a strong-arm robbery earlier this month in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

The robber approached a victim from behind and forcibly grabbed the purse from her left shoulder at 8:19 p.m. Aug. 10 in the 1800 block of West 47th Street, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

He was described as a male wearing a black baseball cap, a black sweater and black jeans, police said.

Authorities released surveillance images of the suspect and are asking anyone with information to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8227.