Police release photos of more River North looting suspects

article

Police have released surveillance photos of several people suspected of looting a River North clothing boutique earlier this month on the Near North Side.

The four suspects are wanted for stealing items from The LBD, etc., 750 N. Franklin St., between 4:30 and 5:30 a.m. Aug. 10, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

Police released photos of four suspects and are asking anyone with information to call 312-744-8263.