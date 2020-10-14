Police release suspect in fatal shooting of pregnant woman whose baby was saved

Police on Thursday released a suspect in connection to the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman whose baby was delivered in critical condition.

“The person placed in custody in relation to this investigation has been released without charging at this time,” Chicago police spokeswoman Kellie Bartoli said in an email.

The investigation remains active, she said.

A day earlier, police said they were questioning a person of interest in the shooting death of Stacey Jones, who was eight months pregnant.

Doctors were unable to save Jones, 35, but delivered her baby, who was in critical condition at Comer Children’s Hospital.

The shooting happened early Tuesday in the 2100 block of East 95th Place, in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood.

Jones was found lying unresponsive with two gunshots in her back, police said. The shooting did not appear to be random, police said.