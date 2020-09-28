Police release video of people looting Streeterville restaurant

Police are asking for the public to help identify three people suspected of looting a Streeterville restaurant in August.

Surveillance video released Monday by Chicago police shows the suspects looting Ron of Japan, 230 E. Ontario St., on Aug. 10, according to a police source.

They are among hundreds of people suspected of looting downtown shops that morning throughout Chicago, less than a day after police shot a man in the Englewood neighborhood.

Police have shared dozens of photos and videos of suspected looters in an attempt to identify them.

Police say these suspects are wanted for looting a restaurant Aug. 10, 2020, in the 200 block of East Ontario Street. | Chicago police

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area Three Looting Task Force at 312-744-8263 or email 630LootingTaskForce@chicagopolice.org.

