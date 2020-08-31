Police release video of suspected gunman in West Side bus stop shooting

Police have released video of a man wanted for opening fire in early August at a West Side bus stop and wounding a man.

A man wearing a Scottie Pippen #33 Bulls jersey was allegedly holding two handguns when he fired shots about 12:50 p.m. Aug. 7 in the 1200 block of North Lockwood Avenue, Chicago police said.

A 29-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to his buttocks, police said.

Video shows the suspect running from the scene of the shooting and climbing a gate, dropping a gun in the process, but picking it up before continuing to flee.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detective Healey at 312-746-7394.