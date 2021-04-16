Police release video of suspects in Back of the Yards burglary

Chicago police are seeking to identify 28 people wanted in connection with a robbery Monday at a store in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

About 2:20 a.m., a group of people broke out the front window of a retail sporting store in the 4600 block of South Halsted Street and took merchandise from inside, Chicago police said.

Video shows some individuals leaving the store with items before allegedly driving away in multiple vehicles, according to police.

Credit: CPD

About an hour earlier, a group of men allegedly smashed the front door of the Nordstrom in the first block of East Grand Avenue and stole purses and merchandise from inside, police said.

Police were investigating the break-ins as two separate burglaries, and not as looting, according to police spokeswoman Sally Bown.

Anyone with information on the Back of the Yards incident is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8227.