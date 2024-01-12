Recognize him? Police say he's been missing since last May on the South Side

article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in their search for a 64-year-old man last seen on the South Side last year.

Lance Hare was reported missing from the 8900 block of South Eggleston Avenue on May 11, 2023.

He's described as being 5-foot-9 with short black-grayish hair, brown eyes and has black glasses.

Police say Hare visits the area of the 8800 block of South Lowe Avenue frequently.

Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8274.