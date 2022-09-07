Police say Prospect Heights shooting may be gang related

Prospect Heights police are investigating a shooting that injured one person on Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to 810 East Old Willow Road in Prospect Heights around 7:39 p.m. for a report of a man with a gun.

A 22-year-old and a 25-year-old were in a black Chevrolet Silverado when the man started shooting.

The 25-year-old sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and was taken to Lutheran General Hospital, while the 22-year-old was not injured.

Police say the preliminary investigation suggests that this was not a random shooting incident and the victims might have been targeted by gang members.

Residents and businesses nearby with exterior surveillance camera systems and witnesses with cell phone video footage are encouraged to notify the Prospect Heights police.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Prospect Heights Police Department asks anyone who has additional information to please contact officials at 847-398-5511. Information can be shared privately.

More information will be made available when the investigation ends.