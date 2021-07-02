Police search for driver in hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist

Police are asking the community for help in identifying the driver of a vehicle who fatally struck a motorcyclist in South Austin and kept driving.

On June 20, around 12:35 p.m., a motorcyclist crashed with a 2004-2008 Pontiac Grand Pris, blue or green crystal color at 410 North Cicero Avenue.

Police say a car similar to this one was involved in a deadly hit and run in Austin.

The Pontiac then continued driving on Hubbard Street from Cicero Avenue.

The motorcyclist later died from their injuries.

The Pontiac has damages on the front right passenger side area and the right rear area, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.

