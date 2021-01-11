Police search for endangered man, 76, missing from Noble Square

article

An elderly man was reported missing Saturday from Noble Square and may be in danger, according to police.

Regalado "Rigo" Ramos, 76, was last seen at his home in the 1300 block of North Greenview Avenue, Chicago police said. He was wearing a dark green jacket, a black shirt, light brown pants and black shoes.

Police described Ramos as a 5-foot-6, 140-pound man with brown eyes and brown and gray hair.

Ramos is blind in one eye and suffers from multiple mental health disorders, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.