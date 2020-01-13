Police search for man accused of raping 13-year-old girl in Chester County

article

Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in London Grove Township, Chester County.

Investigators say they are searching Erick Becerril-Perez wanted for allegedly raping the girl inside her residence on Dec. 28. According to police, Becerril-Perez also inappropriately touched the girl on multiple occasions during the span of two years.

The alleged incident was reported on Jan. 7.

There is an active arrest warrant for Becerril-Perez.

If you have any information, please contact the Criminal Investigation Unit at PSP-Avondale, 610-268-2022 or contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477). All callers remain anonymous.

