Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl reported missing from Chicago.

Taliyah Randolph was last seen Wednesday, according to a missing person alert for Chicago police.

She is 5 foot 6 and 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, police said.

Randolph is considered a habitual runaway, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Two SVU at 312-747-8274.