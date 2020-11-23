Police search for suspects in Pink Line robbery

article

Chicago police released surveillance images Sunday of suspects wanted for a beating and robbery last week on a CTA Pink Line train in the Heart of Chicago.

About 11:45 p.m. Thursday, the suspects beat a Pink Line rider with a skateboard, threatened him with a knife and choked him before taking off with his property at the Damen stop, 2010 S. Damen Ave., Chicago police said.

Police said the suspects were males between 16 and 18 years old, standing between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-10 and weighing between 160 and 190 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-745-4443.