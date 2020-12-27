Police searching for 66-year-old woman last seen in Washington Park in Chicago

article

Police are asking the community for help finding a missing 66-year-old woman who was last seen in Washington Park on the South Side.

April Bean was last seen Sunday in the 5400 block of South Michigan Avenue and may be in need of medical care, Chicago police said.

She is 5-foot-4, 100 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a skull cap, pink coat, Timberland boots with fur trim and carrying a duffel bag and a gray purse.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area One SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.