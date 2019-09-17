Police searching for Florida couple after child is found sleeping on porch in New York

Police are attempting to make contact with an Orlando couple after their child was found sleeping on a porch in New York.

The Buffalo Police Department in New York says that they are searching for the parents of a three-year-old child who was found sleeping on a porch.

They said that the child was found sleeping on a porch on Potomac Avenue on Monday morning.

Police are reportedly attempting to make contact with several people regarding this incident. They want to speak to the child's mother, 24-year-old Nicole, the child's father, 31-year-old Miguel, and a family friend, 29-year-old Dhamyl. All three of them are from the Orlando area.

Anyone with information regarding these individuals is asked to contact Buffalo Homicide Detectives at 716-851-4466 or call the confidential 'TIPCALL' line at 716-847-2255.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.