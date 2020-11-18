Police searching for suspect in attempted kidnapping of 12-year-old girl in North Center

article

Police are searching for a man who is wanted for attempting to kidnap a 12-year-old girl in the North Center neighborhood.

The victim was walking her dog at approximately 3:35 p.m. on Tuesday when she observed a dark blue older model full sized panel van parked in the 6900 block of W. Fletcher Ave.

A man was seated in the driver's seat and began waiving the victim over to the van. The victim attempted to ignore the unknown offender.

The offender then exited the vehicle wearing a ski mask and gloves stating "come here". The victim proceeded to walk away and heard the offender call out to an un-seen individual inside the van stating "this one".

The victim heard movement in the back of the van and fled to the door of a nearby residence for safety.

The victim then observed the offender's vehicle speed away northbound on Newland Avenue towards Belmont Avenue.

The offender is described as a male with blue eyes and grey hair. He also had a raspy, deep voice, speaking fluent English with no accent detected.

The offender was wearing a ski mask which covered his face.

If you have any information related to this incident, contact the police at (312) 746-6554. Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com

