Police searching for car wanted in Cragin fatal hit-and-run

article

Chicago police are searching for the driver of a car in a fatal hit-and-run crash July 3 in the Cragin neighborhood.

A motorcyclist was struck and killed by a silver or grey 2005-2009 Subaru hatchback around 1:12 a.m., at the intersection of Long Avenue and West Belmont Avenue, Chicago police said.

The hatchback did not stop at the scene and drove southbound on Long Avenue, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

According to police, the right front side of the vehicle is expected to be damaged, possibly the passenger side front door. The passenger side-view mirror and its housing may be missing as well.

Anyone with information on this vehicle or the incident is asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.