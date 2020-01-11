Police searching for two missing Chicago girls

article

Two teenage girls were reported missing from the same block in Gage Park on the Southwest Side.

Jennifer Vasquez, 15, and Evelin Vasquez, 16, were last seen Wednesday in the 5200 block of South Whipple Street, Chicago police said.

Jennifer Vasquez is a 5-foot-5, 120-pound girl with brown eyes and black hair, police said. She was wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants, black gym shoes and a purple backpack when she went missing.

Evelin Vasquez was described as a 5-foot-4, 110-pound girl with brown eyes, black hair and a navel piercing, police said. She was last seen in a white hoodie, black Champion pants with white lettering and brown boots.

Police could not confirm if or how the two were related.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.