article

Police are looking for a car wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run last week in west suburban Aurora.

Brent Jean, 57, was fatally struck by the light-colored sedan Jan. 13 in the 500 block of South River Street, Aurora police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Aurora police at 630-256-5330 or Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000.