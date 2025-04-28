Police seek driver in Englewood hit-and-run
Image from the Chicago Police Department
CHICAGO - A woman suffered catastrophic injuries in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday in the Englewood neighborhood, Chicago police said.
The backstory:
The 28-year-old woman was crossing the street around 1:39 a.m. in the 6900 block of South Ashland Avenue when she was struck by a white or silver four-door SUV that fled the scene, police said. The woman was left with significant injuries and was hospitalized.
Police said the SUV may have a missing license plate and a temporary white paper plate displayed in the top left corner of the rear window.
What you can do:
Authorities are asking anyone with information or dash camera footage to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference number JH515431.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.