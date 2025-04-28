Police seek driver in Englewood hit-and-run

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Image from the Chicago Police Department

The Brief A woman was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday in Chicago’s West Englewood neighborhood. She was struck by a white or silver four-door SUV that fled the scene. Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the vehicle and driver.



A woman suffered catastrophic injuries in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday in the Englewood neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Englewood hit-and-run crash

The backstory:

The 28-year-old woman was crossing the street around 1:39 a.m. in the 6900 block of South Ashland Avenue when she was struck by a white or silver four-door SUV that fled the scene, police said. The woman was left with significant injuries and was hospitalized.

Police said the SUV may have a missing license plate and a temporary white paper plate displayed in the top left corner of the rear window.

What you can do:

Authorities are asking anyone with information or dash camera footage to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference number JH515431.