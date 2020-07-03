Police seek driver in Back of the Yards hit-and-run

article

Police are asking the community for help finding a driver who seriously injured a man Friday in Back of the Yards.

The 24-year-old was on the sidewalk about 1:07 p.m. in the 1600 block of West 47th Street when he was struck by 1998 Honda CRV, Chicago police said.

The car was missing its front bumper and was last seen southbound on Ashland Avenue at 53rd Street, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call CPD’s Major Accidents Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.