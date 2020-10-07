Police seek driver in Chatham hit-and-run that left man seriously hurt

article

Police have released a photo of a car wanted in an August hit-and-run crash that seriously hurt a 56-year-old man in the South Side Chatham neighborhood.

He was walking across Cottage Grove Avenue when the driver of a northbound car struck him and continued without stopping, according to Chicago police.

The crash happened at 10:22 p.m. Aug. 19 near 85th Street, police said.

Paramedics took the man to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, a police spokeswoman said. He had brain damage, a collapsed lung and broken bones, and was unable to speak with investigators.

The car, a 2009 silver-colored Chevrolet Impala, may have a damaged front end and windshield, police said.

Police asked anyone with tips to call detectives at 312-745-4521.