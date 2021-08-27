Police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run in East Garfield Park

article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying the driver of a van who fatally struck a woman Thursday and kept driving in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

A black 2007 GMC Savana 1500 struck a 70-year-old woman at 3:50 p.m. in the roadway at 300 N. Central Park Ave., police said.

The driver of the GMC stopped at the scene of the crash before re-entering his vehicle and driving northbound on Central Park Avenue, police said.

The woman later died from her injuries.

The license plate number of a van wanted in a deadly East Garfield Park hit-and-run | Chicago police

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The GMC had a White Sox license plate 11285WS, police said.

Anyone with information about the driver is asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.