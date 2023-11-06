Police seek gunman who held up Wadsworth gas station

article

Law enforcement in Lake County are trying to identify a gunman who held up a Love's Travel Stop Monday morning in Wadsworth.

Around 3:40 a.m., a man entered a Loves Travel/Truck Stop at 43100 N. Route 41 and approached one of the clerks, demanding money at gunpoint. The man made off with money from the register and fled the scene in a black SUV, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect was described as a man in his 40's wearing a black hoodie with an American flag, camouflage pants and boots.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Lake County Sheriff's detectives at (847) 377-4000.

No further information was provided.