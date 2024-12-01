Missing Chicago boy, 15, may be in Colorado, police say

Chicago police are seeking the public’s help to locate a 15-year-old boy who may have traveled to Colorado.

Alinani Pugh was last seen Nov. 29 in the 5500 block of South Shore Drive, according to Chicago police.

He's described as being 5-foot-8 with brown eyes, black hair, and was wearing a black coat, a light blue backpack with "Staten" written on it and gray New Balance gym shoes.

Pictured is Alinani Pugh.

Police said his family believes he may be in Denver or Aurora, Colorado.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact Area 1 SVU Detectives at 312-747-8380 or call 911.