Police seek help in finding 14-year-old girl missing from Gary

article

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since early September.

Alyssa Casalin left her Gary home in the early morning hours of Sept. 7.

Casalin has periodically been in contact with friends and family but has not disclosed her whereabouts.

She is described as 5-foot-3, roughly 160 pounds with long brown hair and blue eyes.

Gary police said she may be with a black man in his 30s in Chicago or northwest Indiana.

Investigators are concerned about her health and wellbeing

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Sergeant Basaldua at (219) 881-7300 extension 22005, the Crime Tip line 866-CRIME-GP or call 911.