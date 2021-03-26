Police seek man wanted in 2020 Lawndale murder

article

Police released video Friday of a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting last summer in Lawndale on the West Side.

The incident happened Aug. 2, 2020, in the 2300 block of South Kolin Avenue, Chicago police said. Officers responded to gunfire about 6 a.m. and found two 28-year-old men unresponsive with gunshot wounds.

Video released by police shows two people getting out of an SUV and walking down an alley. A short time later, the duo runs back through the alley and gets into the SUV, which drives off.

The men who were killed were identified as Quincy Ferguson Jr. of North Chicago and Darren D. Sims of Lawndale, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

The suspect was described as 20 to 30 years old, wearing a blue baseball cap, white T-shirt, blue tattered pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8252.