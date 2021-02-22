Police seek pair in River West murder

article

Police shared photos of two men wanted in a fatal shooting last year in the River West neighborhood.

The pair were allegedly at a party at a short-term rental property on Sept. 12 in the 700 block of North Morgan Street, according to Chicago police.

One of the men tried to grab the victim as he exited, while another man in a Nike hoodie allegedly shot the victim twice in the face, police said.

The victim, Patrick L. Clinton, 34, died later at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, authorities said.

Police say two suspect drove away in this car from a Sept. 12, 2020, murder in River West. | Chicago police

The suspects allegedly left in a gray or silver-colored car, police said.

Police asked anyone with information to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8261.