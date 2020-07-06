Police seek person of interest in fatal Burnside shooting

article

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest in a fatal shooting last week in Burnside on the South Side.

Investigators released surveillance images of a man who was seen walking with the victim shortly before he was shot multiple times about 3:16 p.m. July 2 in the 800 block of East 87th Place, according to Chicago police.

The man is between 20 and 35 years old, standing 5-foot-8 to 6-foot-2 and weighing 150 to 190 pounds, police said. Police also released photos of the vehicle from which the shots were fired.

The victim, who remains unidentified, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said. No arrests have been made.

Authorities are looking for a vehicle from which someone fatally shot a man July 2, 2020, in the 800 block of East 87th Place. (Chicago police)

An autopsy found he died from his gunshot wounds and ruled his death a homicide, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Two detectives at 312-747-8271.