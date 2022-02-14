Police seek shoplifting suspect who shot Dollar General employee in Waukegan

article

Police searching for a gunman who shot a Dollar General employee in Waukegan.

On Monday, Waukegan police released photos of a man who was suspected of shoplifting at the store and shooting an employee around 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 4 in the 2600 block of Grand Avenue.

The suspect was leaving the store when he fired at least one shot, striking the employee in face, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Images of a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting at Dollar General in Waukegan | Waukegan police

The employee was taken to a local hospital where he was listed in stable condition, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waukegan police tip line at (847) 360-9001.