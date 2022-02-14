Police seek shoplifting suspect who shot Dollar General employee in Waukegan
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - Police searching for a gunman who shot a Dollar General employee in Waukegan.
On Monday, Waukegan police released photos of a man who was suspected of shoplifting at the store and shooting an employee around 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 4 in the 2600 block of Grand Avenue.
The suspect was leaving the store when he fired at least one shot, striking the employee in face, police said.
Images of a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting at Dollar General in Waukegan | Waukegan police
The employee was taken to a local hospital where he was listed in stable condition, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Waukegan police tip line at (847) 360-9001.
