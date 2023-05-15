Police seek suspect in Gresham home invasion

Chicago police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a home invasion last April in the Gresham neighborhood.

Police said the man broke into the basement door of an elderly woman's residence and attacked her on April 14 in the 8300 block of South Peoria Avenue.

Footage from several surveillance cameras showed the suspect walking around near the scene of the crime.

No further information was immediately available.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

If anyone has information regarding this attack, they are asked to contact Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8273 or leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com