Police seek suspect in Near West Side garage burglary

Police are looking for a man suspected of stealing a a bicycle from a garage last month on the Near West Side.

About 6:15 a.m. Nov. 16, the man attempted to get into a garage by breaking the door handle in the 1200 block of West Madison Street, Chicago police said. When he couldn’t get in, he waited for the overhead door to open when a vehicle exited to enter the garage and steal a bicycle.

The man is described by police as 45 to 65 years old and is 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.