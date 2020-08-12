Police seek suspects in connection with Chatham homicide

article

Police are looking for four people and two vehicles in connection with a homicide last month in Chatham on the South Side.

The July 17 shooting killed 60-year-old Derek Teague and wounded a 23-year-old man in the 8200 block of South Drexel Avenue, Chicago police said.

A video shared by police shows four people in the area of the shooting. They’re seen running away from a building and speeding off in two different vehicles; one is light-colored and has a moon roof.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Two detectives at 312-747-8271.