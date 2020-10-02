Police seek suspects in Red Line robbery on South Side

article

Police released surveillance images Thursday of two men suspected of robbing a man on a Red Line train last week near the Garfield Red Line stop.

On Sept. 28, the suspects approached the 39-year-old on a train about 12:45 a.m. as it approached the station in the 200 block of West Garfield Boulevard and took his property by force, Chicago police said.

The suspects were described as between 23 and 30 years old, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-745-4443.