Expand / Collapse search

Police seek suspects in Romeoville T-Mobile store iPhone theft

Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Sun-Times Media Wire
article

Surveillance images of two people wanted for stealing iPhones Jan. 8, 2020, from a T-Mobile store at 356 S. Weber Road in Romeoville. | Romeoville police

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. - Police in Romeoville are looking for two people who stole display cellphones from a T-Mobile store last week in the southwest suburb.

About 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 8, the two male suspects entered the store, 356 S. Weber Road, and distracted employees before snatching two tethered iPhone 11s that were on display, according to a statement from Romeoville police.

Authorities released surveillance images of the suspects and are asking anyone with information to call police at 815-886-7219 in reference to Case 20-0083.