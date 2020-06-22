Police seek suspects in West Side armed robbery

article

Police released images Sunday of suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery last month in Austin on the West Side.

The group robbed someone about 4:38 a.m. May 31 in the 600 block of North Cicero, Chicago police said. One of the suspects showed a gun.

They were described as four men between 18 and 20 years old, police said. One was wearing a read sweatshirt with the number three on the back and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253.