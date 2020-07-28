Police seek suspects in West Side burglary

article

Chicago police are asking for the public’s help is identifying four burglary suspects accused of looting a West Side store amid civil unrest in late May.

They allegedly broke through a front door and stole cellphones from a business in the 5900 block of West Roosevelt Road on the border of Austin and Lawndale, according to a community alert from Area Four detectives.

The incident happened about 6 p.m. May 31, police said.

State officials estimated that looters and vandals caused $20 million worth of damage across Cook County during the civil unrest in late May and early June following protests against police brutality.

Anyone with information is asked to call detective Bartlett at 312-746-8253.