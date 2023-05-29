Police seek to identify victim who suffered 'catastrophic' injuries in Englewood

article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who suffered "catastrophic" injuries earlier this month in the Englewood neighborhood.

The victim suffered the injuries in the 200 block of West Garfield Boulevard, according to a CPD community alert. She exited a westbound CTA bus and was seen entering the Garfield Red Line Station, police said.

It was not immediately clear how she was injured.

She is roughly 5-foot-4, 100 to 110 pounds with long black braided hair.

The victim was wearing black jeans, a black and white hoodie and black Nike gym shoes. She has a tattoo on her inner left upper arm reading "Revolution."

Anyone with information on the victim is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.