Police seek vehicle in connection to shooting that killed 1-year-old boy in Englewood

Police are looking for a vehicle in connection with the fatal shooting of a baby boy over the weekend in Englewood.

The June 27 shooting killed 1-year-old Sincere A. Gaston and wounded his 22-year-old mother when they were driving home from a laundromat on South Halsted Street, Chicago police said.

Sincere A. Gaston (Legal Help Firm)

Investigators are looking for a gray or silver four-door Infiniti with an Illinois Temporary tag, police said. It was last seen northbound on Wentworth Avenue from 63rd Street after the shooting happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.