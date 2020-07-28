Police seek vehicle in Little Village shooting

article

Police are asking the community for help in finding the driver of a car in connection with a shooting last month in Little Village.

Someone inside the car fired shots about 2:10 p.m. June 21 at a man in another vehicle in the 2600 block of South Ridgeway Avenue, Chicago police said.

The 26-year-old was struck in the head and taken to St. Anthony’s Hospital, police said.

The car was described as a four-door sedan, possibly a Hyundai, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253.