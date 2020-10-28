Police seeking males in connection with robbery on CTA platform in Washington Park

article

Chicago police are seeking two males wanted in connection with a robbery on a CTA train platform Oct. 20 in Washington Park on the South Side.

About 3:50 p.m. the two males approached a 22-year-old man who was standing on a train platform in the 300 block of East Garfield Boulevard, and took property from his hands before running away, Chicago police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police’s Mass Transit Section at 312-745-4443.