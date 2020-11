article

Chicago police are seeking a man wanted for robbery on a CTA train Nov. 18 in Bronzeville on the South Side.

About 7:45 p.m. that day the man approached someone and snatched their phone from their hand and ran from the train, Chicago police said in a community alert.

FOR BREAKING NEWS, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-745-4443.