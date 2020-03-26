Police seeking to identify 2 men wanted for firing shots on Red Line train in Chatham

article

Chicago police are asking for help identifying two men wanted for allegedly exchanging gunfire on a Red Line train Tuesday in Chatham on the South Side.

The two males got into an argument about 3:50 p.m. and fired shots while the train was in the first block of West 79th Street, Chicago police said.

The train stopped and the two males ran off, police said. No injuries were reported.

Two men wanted for allegedly exchanging gunfire March 24, 2020, on a Red Line train in Chatham. | Chicago police

One of the suspected shooters was wearing a black jacket and tan pants, the other wore a black hooded sweatshirt, blue pants and red shoes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives at 312-747-8271.