Police share video of man shoving Edgewater Beach doorman

Police on Tuesday shared video of a man shoving a lobby attendant to the ground in Edgewater Beach.

Video shows the man enter the lobby and walk past the front desk. The man then returns and pushes the doorman to the ground.

The incident happened about 8:40 p.m. Aug. 26 in the 5500 block of North Sheridan Road, Chicago police said.

The suspect was wearing a black baseball cap, blue T-shirt and black pants.

Police asked anyone with tips to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.