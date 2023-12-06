Video shows deadly shootout between police, gunman in Grand Crossing

Chicago's police oversight agency released videos Wednesday showing a deadly shootout between a gunman and police last November in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

At about 11:55 a.m. on Nov. 6, three Chicago police officers and a sergeant were in an unmarked police vehicle when they tried to stop a man who was walking on the sidewalk in the 7300 block of South Dante Avenue.

When officers got out of the squad car and approached him on foot, the suspect began to run away. Police pursued him and the suspect turned around and started shooting at the officers.

The sergeant and two other officers then returned fire and struck the suspect. The suspect was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as 32-year-old Tranza Campbell Jr., by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

An officer was also wounded in the shooting and was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A second police officer was taken to an area hospital for observation.

A gun was recovered from the scene.

For more videos and information on the shooting, check out the Civilian Office of Police Accountability website.